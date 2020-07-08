Paula Alesi, 96

Paula Alesi, of Clarkston, formerly of Sterling Heights, passed away on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, at the age of 96.

Preceded in death by her husband Mariano, her sister Sally (late Gus) Ricci and her parents Paul and Lucia Amade.

Mother of Michael (Hope) Alesi and Paul Alesi, grandma of Jason, Bryan, James, Gina and Jennifer, great-grandma of Amia and Tony.

Paula was a member of 7th Day Adventist Church, Troy.

She loved puzzles of every sort and winning at Scrabble.

Grateful appreciation to the staff at The Pines of Clarkston, especially Melissa, Anetha, Lulu and Steve, who were of great comfort to Paula.

The family would also like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice.

Private cemetery services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

