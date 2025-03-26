Paula E. Acton, 89

Paula E. (Bare) Acton of Clarkston passed away March 17, 2025 at the age of 89.

She was preceded in death by John, her college sweetheart/husband of 66 years.

She was the beloved mother of Laura Phou, Jane (William) Williams, James Acton & Ruth Acton; Nana of Michael (Elisabeth) Phou, Jonathon Phou, Antonia Kraus, Jack DeWitt & Colin DeWitt and great-granddaughters Ella & Emma; sister of Linda Record and Phyllis Bare (Pedro Delgado); sister-in-law of Jack (Joanne) Acton, Cicero (Linda) Acton and Martha Acton; daughter of the late Ernest and Ella Bare and daughter-in-law of the late Cicero and Bessie Acton. She was a cherished aunt, niece, cousin, friend and mentor to so many more.

Paula grew up in Midland, Michigan and graduated from Midland High School in 1953. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry with teaching certification from Alma College in 1957 and was awarded Alma’s most prestigious Barlow Trophy upon her graduation.

She taught chemistry at Battle Creek Central High School for one year prior to her December 1957 marriage to John. The couple lived in Schweinfurt, Germany during the first year of their marriage while John served in the U. S. Army. (Fifty years later she and John would return to Schweinfurt with family to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.) When Paula returned to the U.S. in 1959, she taught math at Clawson Junior High and High Schools.

After stepping away from her teaching career to raise her four children, she returned to educational and enrichment positions as a private tutor and with the Brandon School District and Suburban Oakland Life Enrichment Center (SOLEC). Paula later directed Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit’s day program for adults.

In addition to spending time with family and friends, Paula enjoyed quilting, crafts, puzzles, reading, the theater and travel. She was a gracious host, tremendous cook and happiest when sharing her time and talents with others. She was a dedicated and active member of Clarkston United Methodist Church and a proud contributor to its outreach and missions. In a final act of service to others, she was a Gift of Life Michigan donor.

Please join Paula’s family in celebrating her life at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, April 22 from 5pm-9pm. Her Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 23 at 12pm at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visitation prior at the church at 11am. A private family service at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), Alma College or Clarkston United Methodist Church. An online guestbook can be found at www.wintfuneralhome.com