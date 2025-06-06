Paula Sue Lacey, 78

Paula Sue Lacey; of Ortonville formerly of Pontiac; born on May 5, 1947 to Peter and Irene Notch; passed away on May 25, 2025 at the age of 78.

Wife of Paul for 58 years; mother of Paul Lacey; grandmother of Eloise, Spencer and Elea; sister of Joy (Jerry) Buck and Judy (Tom) Bailey; mother in law of Renee Lacey. Paula appreciated time spent in Naples, FL. She was a member of the Garden Club and Walking Club. She was a gifted gardener and enjoyed fishing and aerobics. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, June 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment Seymour Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 4707 St Antoine #2/200, Detroit, MI 48201; Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com