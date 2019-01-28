Pete VANDERMEER

VANDERMEER, Pete; of Clarkston; January 27, 2019; age 62; husband of Carol for 43 yrs.; father of Anna (John) Anderson, Matt, Nick & Nate; preceded in death by his son P.J.; papa of Ashton, Auggie & Archer; brother of Tony (Wanda); brother in law of Debbie (late Bud) Bills, Arlene (late Bill) Farrar, late Tim (Susan) Bills, Brian (Lynn) Bills & Anita (Kevin) Turnbull. Pete served in the U.S. Navy and was employed at Dura Automotive, Auburn Hills. He was active with Clarkston Athletics, especially wrestling. Memorial Service Thursday, Jan 31st at 11:00am Mt Zion Church with visiting at the church at 10:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family GoFundMe gf.me/u/qc33yf. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com