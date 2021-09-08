Peter Clayton, 79

Peter G. Clayton, of Clarkston, passed away surrounded by his family on September 1, 2021 at the age of 79.

Husband of Lois. Father of Robin (Ron) Hall, Jacqueline (Blair) Adams, Donna (Reg) Taylor, Robert Warren, Lauri (Manuel) Valdez, Cheryl DiPane, LaDawn (Gary) Zavadil, and John (Shanna) Clayton. Pproud grandfather of Crystal Hall, Mathew Hall, Christian Hall, Brittany (Micah) Morrow, Jonathan (Catherine) Taylor, Maria (the late Steve) Ball, Christopher Valdez, Justin (Melissa) Valdez, Bradley (Clarissa) DiPane, James (Katie) DiPane, Joseph (Haley) DiPane, Tyler (Ashley) Zavadil, Heather Zavadil, John (Lola) Clayton, Rusty Clayton, Steven Clayton, Amber (Chris) Greyson, and Rory Clayton. Great-grandfather of Hailey Gonzalez, Greyson Hall, Braylan Dickason, Braxton Morrow, Caleb and Clara Taylor, Michael and Isaac Valdez, Frankie Valdez, Sabrina and Trace Zavadil, and Haleigh and Scott Clayton. Brother of Laura Jane (Joseph) Jensen, and Ann (Wayne) Powell.

Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen, brothers Paul, Bob, Ted, Byron, and Warren, sister Lyn, and granddaughter Christina.

Peter was a watchmaker by trade and was a member of the Michigan Watchmakers Guild. He was a past treasurer of Buena Park and Ellis Lodge. Peter was a lifetime member and past vice president of the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club. He retired from Huron Valley Schools in 2000 and Virgin Valley Heritage Museum in 2017.

He enjoyed prospecting, shooting, handloading and hunting. He had a passion for history and reading and loved spending time with his family.

Friends may visit on Friday, September 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Saturday, September 18 at noon. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those planning on expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to the family c/o Robin Hall to be used toward a headstone in his memory.

