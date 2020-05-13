Phil in the Blank: Farewell after many years with CNews

I write this in hopes everyone is well, the lockdown is at least starting to wind down, and Clarkston-area businesses are or will soon be reopening.

The Clarkston News and the other Sherman Publications are printing again, which is good.

Unfortunately, I’m not actually here with them – I’m moving to Alabama, where I have family. My parents and brother have been asking me to move down there for a while. The pandemic crisis finally kicked that plan into gear.

Matt Mackinder is the new editor, and I wish him the best of luck as he and Wendi Reardon Price carry the paper into the future.

I’ve spent a lot of my quarantine cleaning my house and getting it ready for sale. Filled the curb with eviction-level garbage amounts for three straight weeks. The trash collectors always took it without complaint. They are much appreciated.

It was an honor to work for the Shermans with Wendi and Matt, Don, Keri, Cindy, Peg, and all those who have come and gone, Trevor, Laura, all those folks. I’ll take with me almost 14 years of memories covering the Clarkston community, documented in about 693 CNews editions.

Highlights for me included marching in Clarkston Fourth of July parades with the American Legion in my old army uniform, and helping to plan and participating in Independence Township’s Independence Fest veterans’ museum and ceremonies.

Also, helping a state trooper take down a biker resisting arrest on W. Washington at Holcomb. Well, bicyclist. And flying over downtown Clarkston in a World War II-era T-6 Texan plane. That was cool.

I’ll miss talking to all the community creators, activists, entrepreneurs, scholars, teachers, leaders, athletes, and everyone else who had a story to tell.

Thanks to the Clarkston Wolfpack running group for their support and encouragement on the road, and the Clarkston Village Players for welcoming me to the world of theater.

I’ll audition for community theater after I get up and running down in Huntsville, and list my CVP shows as experience.

I’ll be proud to do so.

The Clarkston News staff thanks Phil for everything and wishes him good luck in all his future endeavors. We will miss you!