Philip Henry, 42

Philip Len Henry, of Clarkston, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away at home on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his family at the age of 42.

Husband of Hilary (Carr). Father of Amara, Eliana, and Chandler. Son of Denise (late Patrick) Henry, grandson of Inez Jackson, brother of Sherita Jackson and Vivian Jackson, son-in-law of Heather and William Carr, brother-in-law of Andrew (Katie) Carr, uncle of Christopher, JaLen, Justin, Jeremiah, Gabriel, Sydney, Trey, and Hayley.

Phil graduated from Wyoming Park High School in Wyoming, Mich., and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University.

He was employed by Fifth Third Bank corporate as vice president/corporate social responsibility manager. He was the recipient of the prestigious Men of Excellence Award.

Phil was also a talented athlete, having participated in track and field in high school and college and organized his church’s basketball league. He coached youth sports for his children, including basketball, softball and baseball, and was the president of the Board for Honor Community Health.

Phil put his family first and loved spending time with them. His family values many road trip vacations.

Phil will be remembered for his calm, loving, and accepting demeanor.

Friends and family may visit Clarkston Community Church on Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used for his children’s future education.

