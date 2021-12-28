Philip McLintock, 89

Philip Durrant McLintock, a kind, loving, and gentle husband, father, grandfather, brother, wildlife and commercial artist, left this world peacefully on December 20, 2021 at the age of 89.

Philip was born to Milo and Josephine McLintock, of Waterford, on September 15, 1932.

He was a “creative” student prone to staring out the window and drawing pictures of squirrels opening nuts on tree limbs and such.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac and during service would draw pictures of the Last Supper with the disciples leaning back, feet crossed on table – His father recognizing his artistic talent sent him to the American Academy of Art in Chicago. There he would pursue commercial art and meet his lifelong friend and renowned wildlife artist, Richard Sloan. While at school he still pursued his pastime of duck hunting, and it is reported he sent home his ducks to his mother in his laundry for all to be cleaned.

Philip began an advertising career in 1955 that would span 45 years and include several awards for Oldsmobile merchandising while an art director with Leo Burnett Agency. He would often see his work such as the 1980 movie “The Blues Brothers,” when the lead actors drive through a mall crash into an Oldsmobile dealership with new merchandising banners. “That’s my work,” Philip smiled.

In his early ad days at MacManus John & Adams, he met the love of his life and married Betty Joan Fries of Waterford in 1956, a marriage that lasted 43 years until Betty’s passing 1999. Phil and Betty raised their three boys in Southfield and Farmington Hills. They retired to Gaylord in 1988 where they owned and operated an American Speedy Printing Center.

Philip had a servant’s heart and coached Little League Baseball, was a member of the Optimist Club in Southfield, and the Lion’s Club in Gaylord. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited.

He carried his love for waterfowl into his retirement carving and painting decorative decoys for competition and as gifts to friends and family. He was awarded Third Best of Show at North American Waterfowl Carving Championship at Livonia, and Honorable Mention in the Naticoke River Wildlife Arts Festival Decorative Lifesize Wildfowl to name a few. His family and friends will miss his letters and notes filled with caricatures and artwork, a personal touch over the many years.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents Milo McLintock and Josephine (Durrant) Mclintock, his stepmother Louise (Gulick) McLintock, his wife Betty (Fries), his oldest son Michael McLintock, and granddaughter Haley McLintock. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Mary McLintock of Colorado Springs, Colo. (recently Waterford), Marsha McHattie of Ranier, Wash., and Marilyn Francis of Colorado Springs, his sons Stephen (Cindy) McLintock of Traverse City and John (Roxanne) McLintock of Indian River, and grandchildren Eric, Chad, Kaitlyn, Kristin, Justin, Elyse, Colin, and Mason.

He will be interred alongside his wife Betty at Otsego Lake Cemetery in Otsego County. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

