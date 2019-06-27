Piece by piece

Travis Priebe secures a piece of Depot Park’s new playscape as volunteers hold it steady. See page 3 for more pictures from last week’s installation. Photo by Phil Custodio

Volunteers with the Clarkston Area Optimists Club, residents, students, and the city DPW team, including Kenneth Ermer, Eric Haven, Jim Brueck, Paul Zupon, Tom Lowrie, George White, Mike Speagle, Jonathan Smith, Juan Bradford, Hal Weemhoff, Tom Middleton, Kathy Middleton, Joe Cook, Alan Partington, Chris Bork, Suzi Bork, Rod Ratcliff, Ruth Ratcliff, Frank Schoebel, Bill Cox, Jim Lawson, Dennis Ritter, Jennifer Speagle, Marc Ford, Sarah Ford, John McDonald, Rich Little, Austin Parks, Caleb Withrow, Jeff Steele, Travis Priebe, May Red, E J Esmabe, Rob Mcintosh, Jeff Bell, Ben Brueck, Matt Brueck, Lynda Allen, and Becky Ermer, braved the rain and muck last week to install new playground equipment in Depot Park.

The $40,000 playscape is part of a years-long project to improve the park. Projects in the works include water-permeable pathways, wrap-around ramp on the pavilion, picnic pavilions, bandshell, and improved electronic and water-pipe systems.