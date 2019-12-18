The Clarkston Bowling teams delivered a triple win as they hosted Bloomfield Hills last Wednesday.

The girls varsity team won their meet 28-2. Angelina Stowers had a 371 series with 191 and 180 games. Ashley Elinski had a 364 series with 181 and 183 games. Hannah Turk had a 344 series with 195 and 149 games.

The boys varsity team won their meet 27-3. Patrick McLetchie had 436 series with 227 and 209 games. Cale Herzenstiel had a 402 series with games of 210 and 192. Logan Sutherland had a 180 game.

The boys JV team also won their meet against Bloomfield Hills, 27-3. Nick Stephens had a 330 series with games of 172 and 158. Nathan Wilkinson had a 303 series with games of 128 and 175.

The girls competed in the Lakeland Invitational on Sunday and qualified fifth. They lost in the first round. Turk took first with high game of the day with 268. Elinski took fourth in high game with 235. Turk took second in series with a 655 and Elinski took fourth in series with a 611. The boys finished in third place with Herzenstiel finishing in the top ten for scores with a 245 and McLetchie finishing in the top ten for series with a 625.

Teams competed in the OAA Singles in Oxford, Dec. 9. For the girls, Elinski qualified third and Stowers qualified eighth. Both lost in the first round. Turk took fourth place for high game with a 208.

The girls varsity team opened the season in eighth place at the Early Bird Tournament at Farmington, Dec. 17.

Hannah Turk led the way with a team high game of 223 and led the team with a 556 series, taking tenth place out of 89 bowlers.

Angelina Stowers bowled a game of 212 and finished in 14th place.

“We had a pretty good day for a young team,” said Coach Jim Turk.

The boys varsity team opened the season with a 14th place finish at the tournament.

High scores were posted by Patrick McLetchie 208 and 225; Christian Bradford 217; Cale Herzenstiel 210; Jack Frendo 194 and Logan Sutherland 190.

The boys and girls bowling teams opened the week on Monday at the OAA Singles at Collier Lanes in Oxford.

They opened the week against North Farmington on Tuesday. They head to Royal Oak on Thursday.