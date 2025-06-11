Pitchers duel ends with a loss to Bobcats

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team closed the season in the district playoffs with a 3-1 loss to Grand Blanc on May 27.

“I thought we competed very well,” said Addison Turk, head coach. “I am proud of the kids. They battled and faced a really good pitcher. Chris York was fantastic on the mound. They just had a few more hits than we did – that was the difference.”

The Bobcats scored three runs at the top of the third inning. The Wolves had one run from Rich Westerman at the bottom of sixth inning.

Westerman went 1-for-2 for the game. Connor Paul went 1-for-3 for the day.

York pitched for seven innings with six hits, three runs and nine strikeouts.

Grand Blanc’s Chris Worley pitched for seven innings with two hits, one run and nine strikeouts.

“Their guy was fantastic, too,” Turk said. “It was a really good pitcher’s duel. Chris is coming back next year. He was with us last year, too, so he will be the most experienced player next year.”

He added the Wolves graduated 11 players who left a legacy on the returning players and the program.

“They were definitely a group that you wanted to show up and coach every day,” Turk said. “They played very hard for us.”

Lucas DeBell, Griffin Hetrick, TJ Hyde and Dylan Johnston signed their Letters of Intent in May to continue their education and play baseball on the collegiate level.

“We have multiple kids going to the next level which is something I am always proud of,” said Turk. “Those guys put in extra work outside of practice and games. They are always going to a hitting facility or working on something.”

The Wolves finished the season 15-17-1 and fourth in the OAA Red.

“We had our ups and downs,” Turk shared. “We had our stretches we were playing really well. Then, went through stretches we didn’t play so well. Our record reflects that.”

He added it will help the returners coming back.

“Just knowing that in our league if you don’t show up to play then you are probably not going to win that day,” he said, adding the league helps prepare the players for close playoff games.