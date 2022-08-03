Police files, August 3, 2022

Electrical shenanigans

On July 5, the resident of a home in the 5000 block of Pine Knob Trail stated they noticed someone had been behind their home sometime overnight and damaged a 100-foot strand of decorative lights hanging over the deck.

The electrical cord was cut and several bulbs broken.

Car items stolen

On July 5, the resident of a home located in the 6000 block of Golfview stated their surveillance camera system captured an unknown male entering three of his unlocked vehicles at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Later in the day, the victim stated money and several personal items were taken.

Loose change taken

On July 5, the resident of a home in the 6000 block of Lake Waldon Drive stated someone entered their unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a large amount of loose change from the center console.

More car items stolen

On July 5, the resident of a home in the 6000 block of Berwick Drive stated there were items stolen (speaker, money and miscellaneous tools) from their vehicle overnight.

Captured on Ring

Back on July 2, the resident of a home in the 5000 block of Morgan Lake Road stated someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet that contained several personal items (ID, credit cards, vaccination card, etc.) from the center console.

The victim’s Ring camera did not capture any footage.

However, the victim observed (via the Ring app) where other “unknown” Ring users can upload and/or view posted video footage from other customers, which is similar to a forum.

In the posted video, it displayed an unknown white man walk across the person’s driveway, lift/test their vehicle’s door handle and walk away after entry into the vehicle was unsuccessful.