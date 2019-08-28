Pond special assessment roll

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION

OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ROLL

FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO

CLARKSTON MILL PONDS

TAKE NOTICE that the Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board has confirmed the Special Assessment Roll for improvements to Clarkston Mill Ponds. The Special Assessment Roll in the amount of $10,695 has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of aquatic plant management (surveys and treatments), goose control, permits, administration and contingency over a one-year period (2020). Said Special Assessment Roll and all assessments thereon are final and conclusive unless attacked in a court of competent jurisdiction within 30 days of this notice. This notice is being published pursuant to Part 309 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, PA 451 of 1994, as amended.

Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan