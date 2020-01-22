Praise for school board

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

January is School Board Appreciation Month, and the Clarkston Board of Education was recognized at its meeting, Jan. 13, with gift bags and positive words from Superintendent Shawn Ryan and Clarkston Education Association President Daryl Biallas.

“Having worked with this board for two years, it doesn’t get to a point where I’ve said, ‘You know what? We’ve kind of hit a wall,’” said Ryan. “I can’t say enough about all of the individuals who have volunteered their time, week in and week out and weekends, to be trained. I think the public only sees a very small sliver of what the board does to really marshal and add a sense or oversight, support and engagement from the level up here.”

The board includes Kelli Horst, president; Greg Need, vice president; Cheryl McGinnis, treasurer; Steve Hyer, secretary; and trustees Andrea Catalina, Stefanie Crane, and Elizabeth Egan.

Ryan extended his thumb and index finger about three inches apart, showing how thick the meeting packets are for the board to review every other week.

“The people here in Clarkston have stepped forward to occupy these roles and really put their heart into it,” he said. “I feel honored they are such a great group of people – they always put the kids and families first and foremost in the Clarkston community.”

Teachers appreciate their work, running the school district, Biallas said.

“Please know your engagement with our schools and the fact that you put the well-being of all of our students and staff at the forefront of your decisions does not go unnoticed,” he said.

In honor of School Board Appreciation Month, the CEA will donate a book in their name to the learning commons in each of the school buildings.

“Thank you for making Clarkston Community Schools a place where everybody thrives,” Biallas said.