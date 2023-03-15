Prepping for Prom at CHS

The Clarkston High School PTO held its first-ever Prom Pop Up event March 6-7 at the high school, created in partnership with Hailey James Exchange. Throughout the month of February, the PTO collected gently-used prom attire to hold a sale at the high school. All proceeds from the event will benefit the PTO and the CHS community. In addition, HJE has donated gift cards so all students were able to shop at the event to find their perfect attire. Photos: Amy Darnell

TOP PHOTO: Lindsey Darnell, Lily Kurmaniak, and Kayla Cole