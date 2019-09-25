Public hearing on senior facility

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

October 10, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Special Land Use at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48346, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-011

Petitioner: KIRCO Development LLC

Project Name: KIRCO Senior Living Facility

PETITIONER REQUESTS A SPECIAL LAND USE FROM SECTION 8.16 IN ORDER TO CONSTRUCT A THREE (3) STORY SENIOR LIVING FACILITY.

Parcels # 08-22-101-012, -013, -025

West side of Sashabaw Road,

south of Moody Drive

17.57 Acres

OS-2 Office Service Two

(Rezoning to R-3 Elderly Housing in process)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.