PUBLIC NOTICE: Actions taken by Independence Township Board of Trustees July 8, 2025 special meeting

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

July 8, 2025 – SPECIAL MEETING

APPROVE: the contract for assessing services with Assessment Administration Services (AAS) with a term of three (3) years for $260,00.00 for the first year, with a 4% increase annually effective July 1, 2025, and authorize the Supervisor to sign the agreement.

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025