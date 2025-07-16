PUBLIC NOTICE: Actions taken by Independence Township Board of Trustees July 8, 2025 special meeting

SYNOPSIS
ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
July 8, 2025 – SPECIAL MEETING
CALL TO ORDER: 4:30 P.M.
APPROVE: Agenda as Presented
The following motions were made and passed:
APPROVE: the contract for assessing services with Assessment Administration Services (AAS) with a term of three (3) years for $260,00.00 for the first year, with a 4% increase annually effective July 1, 2025, and authorize the Supervisor to sign the agreement.
ADJOURNED: 5:57 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025