PUBLIC NOTICE: Actions taken by Independence Township Board of Trustees July 8, 2025 special meeting

By on No Comment

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

July 8, 2025 – SPECIAL MEETING

CALL TO ORDER: 4:30 P.M.

APPROVE: Agenda as Presented

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: the contract for assessing services with Assessment Administration Services (AAS) with a term of three (3) years for $260,00.00 for the first year, with a 4% increase annually effective July 1, 2025, and authorize the Supervisor to sign the agreement.

ADJOURNED: 5:57 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE: Actions taken by Independence Township Board of Trustees July 8, 2025 special meeting added by on
View all posts by Megan Kelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.