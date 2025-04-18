Public Notice: Advertisement of Sale

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property will be sold per the self-service storage facility act. Sale on Friday the 16th day of May, 2025 at 11:00 AM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Space Shop Self Storage, 2872 North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Charter Township, MI, 48390. Rule, Shawn Weights, Bags, Bins, Shelves, Steamer, Dolly, Boxes, Mirror, Shoes, Clothes, Hangers, Jewelry, Shoes, Retail; Fuson, Darrel DVDS, musical Instruments, vacuum, totes, furniture, household goods, tools, equipment, FIREARMS NOT INCLUDED IN SALE