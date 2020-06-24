Public Notice: August Primary election

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

Primary ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

Tuesday, AUGUst 4, 2020

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at www.mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk for the Primary Election is Monday, July 20, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, located at 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday, August 1st from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday, August 4th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Primary Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of the Charter Township of Independence for the purpose of nominating candidates of the Democratic Party and Republican Party seeking nomination to the following partisan offices:

Congressional: U.S. Senator; Representative in Congress; 8th District

Legislative: Representative; 43rd District

County: County Executive; Prosecuting Attorney; Sheriff; Clerk and Register of Deeds; Treasurer; Water Resources Commissioner and County Commissioner Districts 1 and 4

Township: Supervisor; Clerk; Treasurer and Trustees (4)

Delegate: Delegates to the County Conventions

Non-Partisan office:

Judicial: Judge of Circuit Court; 6th District

And for the purpose of voting on the following proposals:

Independence Township:

Fire and Emergency Services Operating Millage

Waterford School District:

Bond Proposition

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346, telephone: (248) 625-5114. A sample ballot may be viewed at www.mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC/CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, June 24, 2020