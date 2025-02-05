Public Notice: City of the Village CDBG funds public hearing

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

on the

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of the Village of Clarkston will hold a public hearing on the use of the 2024 Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held as part of the Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Offices located at 375 Depot Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend the Hearing. Alternatively, comments may be submitted in writing or in person at 375 Depot Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346 up to February 24, 2025, 7:00 p.m. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice.

Jonathan Smith, City Manager