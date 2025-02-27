Public Notice: City of the Village Jan. 13, 2025 regular meeting minutes

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the January 13, 2025, Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call to Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Al Avery, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Erica Jones, and Ted Quisenberry.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Tom Ryan, City Attorney, Sgt. John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff

Others Absent: None

4. Approval of Agenda:

Motioned by Jones, supported by Rodgers to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

5. Public Comments:

None

6. FYI:

Public Hearing on January 21st at 7:00 PM

CIDL Used Book Sale January 28th through February 1st

7. City Manager Report:

Domain Name Renewal

New Website Go-Live Postponed

Oakland County Sheriff Services

Police Overbilling Refund Received

Independence Television Videl Services

Sheriff’s Report through December 2024

Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented

Final Minutes of the November 25, 2024 Regular Meeting

Draft Minutes of the December 9, 2024 Regular Meeting

Treasurer’s Report December 23, 2024

Treasurer’s Report January 13, 2025

Motioned by Avery, supported by Jones to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

10. Unfinished Business:

None

11. New Business:

Discussion: 2024 HDC Activity Report

Presentation from Michael Moon, HDC Commissioner

Discussion: Contract Clerk Expenses To-Date

Summary from Jonathan Smith, City Manager

Motion: Revisions to the City’s Policies and Procedures Manual

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Jones to update the Policies & Procedures Manual to reflect the new City Council members and to include a procedure to pay non-salaried workers double-time pay when required to work a designated holiday, effective December 1, 2024. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0.

Resolution: Recoup of the Cost of the West Alley Sanitary Sewer Repair

Motioned by Wylie, supported by Jones to table the matter until the next meeting. VOTE: Jones, Rodgers and Wylie Aye. Quisenberry, Forte, Casey, Avery Nay. MOTION FAILS, 3-4.

Resolved by Avery, Supported by Casey to authorize the City Treasurer to recoup the $194,024.54 West Alley Sanitary Sewer Repair cost through the City’s Sewer Billing System based on eight (8) quarterly payments of $44.00 per quarter per Residential Equivalent Unit (REU) starting with the February 2025 billing cycle. VOTE: Wylie, Quisenberry, Jones, Forte, Casey, Avery Aye. Rodgers Nay. RESOLUTION CARRIED 6-1.

Resolution: Purchase of Replacement Snowplow Cutting Edges

Resolved by Jones, Supported by Rodgers to authorize the purchase of Boss V-Blade Cutting Edges from Truck & Trailer Specialties at a total cost of $674.26 to be funded by the Material & Outside Labor – Pickup Truck budget (101-446-861.001) in the 24/25 Fiscal Year. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0.

12. Motion: Adjourn Meeting at 8:39 P.M.

Motioned by Jones, supported by Avery to adjourn. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager