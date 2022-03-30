Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes, Feb. 14, 2022

City of the Village of Clarkston
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
City Council
Regular Meeting Minute
02 14 2022 Final Minutes
2/14/2022 – Minutes
1. Call To Order @ 7:00pm by Mayor Haven
2. Pledge Of Allegiance
3. Roll Call Haven, Avery, Casey, Fuller, Wylie, Rodgers, Luginski – Present
4. Approval Of Agenda – Motion Motioned by Wylie Seconded by Fuller to approve the Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried
5. Public Comments: By Chet Pardee and Sue Wylie
6. City Manager Report With 2021 City Manager Annual Report
7. Motion: Acceptance Of The Consent Agenda As Presented Motion by Avery Seconded by Wylie to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried
8. Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) Public Hearing Public Hearing Opened @ 7:13PM no public comments were given. Public Hearing closed @ 7:18pm
9. Adjourn Motioned by Avery Seconded by Casey to adjourn at 7:18pm. All Aye Motion Carried
Respectfully Submitted by
Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.
