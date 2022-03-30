Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes, Feb. 14, 2022

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

City Council

Regular Meeting Minute

02 14 2022 Final Minutes

2/14/2022 – Minutes

1. Call To Order @ 7:00pm by Mayor Haven

2. Pledge Of Allegiance

3. Roll Call Haven, Avery, Casey, Fuller, Wylie, Rodgers, Luginski – Present

4. Approval Of Agenda – Motion Motioned by Wylie Seconded by Fuller to approve the Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried

5. Public Comments: By Chet Pardee and Sue Wylie

6. City Manager Report With 2021 City Manager Annual Report

7. Motion: Acceptance Of The Consent Agenda As Presented Motion by Avery Seconded by Wylie to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried

8. Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) Public Hearing Public Hearing Opened @ 7:13PM no public comments were given. Public Hearing closed @ 7:18pm

9. Adjourn Motioned by Avery Seconded by Casey to adjourn at 7:18pm. All Aye Motion Carried

Respectfully Submitted by

Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.