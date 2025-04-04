Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston notice to registered electors for nominating petitions

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

NOTICE TO REGISTERED ELECTORS

NOMINATING PETITIONS

CITY COUNCILMEMBERS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: Nomination petitions for candidates seeking election to the office of Councilmember (three vacancies) in the City of the Village of Clarkston are available at the City Clerk’s Office. The current terms for these positions will expire in November 2025.

Candidates for elective office must meet the qualifications outlined in Section 3.8 of the City of the Village of Clarkston Charter. The Charter is available on the City’s website at villageofclarkston.org

Petition forms, along with additional required forms and information, may be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office: 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DEADLINE TO FILE NOMINATION PETITIONS: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, by 4:00 p.m.

Jonathan Smith

CITY CLERK