Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes, May 13, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
5.13.2024 City Council Regular Final Meeting Minutes
Call to Order
Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to
order by Council Member Casey at 7:00 P.M.
Pledge of Allegiance
Council Member Casey led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call
Council Members Present: Gary Casey, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.
Council Members Absent: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Amanda Forte
Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk, Tom Ryan, City Attorney
Others Absent: Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.
Approval of Agenda – Motion
Agenda has been amended by Casey to table the following: under Unfinished Business 10 a. First Read:
Proposed Ordinance Changes to enable our Building & Code Enforcement officials to issue citations (with
input from T. Ryan) and under New Business: 11 c. Resolution: Proposal to Implement a Social Media
Policy. Motioned to approve amended agenda by Roth, supported by Quisenberry, to approve the agenda
as presented – All Ayes.
MOTION CARRIED 4-0
Public Comments
Chet Pardee – Spoke
Cory Johnston – Letter
FYI
Roth reminded everyone of the following: Presentation by Sheriff Bouchard Thursday, May 16th at
Independence Twp. Hall, doors open @ 5:30 pm.
Casey reminded everyone of the following: Soggy Doggy at Deer Lake Beach Saturday, May 18th @ 10 am
to 12 noon
Sheriff Report for April 2024
Reviewed by Council
City Manager Report 5.13.2024
Reviewed by Casey.
The City Manager Report provided the following updates:
- Status of Parking Lot Sealcoating and Road Striping
- Annual 2nd Grade Walking Tour
- Downtown Trash Cans
- Building Permit Activity
- Completed Repairs
- In Other News
Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 5.13.2024
Motion to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.
MOTION CARRIED 4-0
Unfinished Business:
a. First Read: Proposed Ordinance Changes to enable our Building & Code Enforcement officials to issue
citations (with input from T. Ryan) TABLED by Council.
New Business:
a. Resolution: Proposal to approve Concrete Sidewalk Cutting for eligible heaved sidewalks (representative
from contractor to attend) TABLED by Council.
b. Resolution: Proposal to Waive Park Rental Fees for Non-Profit Organizations (with input from T. Ryan) –
Deferred to the 5/28 Council meeting. Deferred to the 5/28 Council Meeting
c. Resolution: Proposal to Implement a Social Media Policy TABLED by Council.
d. Resolution: Acknowledgement of May being Mental Health Awareness Month e. Resolution: Five-Year
Extension of the Metro Act Right-of-Way Agreement with AT&T. BE IT RESOLVED that, City of the Village
of Clarkston hereby recognizes May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Roth.
Resolution is Adopted 4-0
e. Resolution: Five-Year Extension of the Metro Act Right-of-Way Agreement with AT&T. BE IT
RESOLVED that, the city of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Clerk to sign and return the
attached Metro Act permit extension through August 2029.
Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Roth.
Resolution is Adopted 4-0
Adjourn
Motion by Laphier, supported by Roth to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 8:08 p.m. – Vote – All
Ayes.
Motion Carried 4-0
Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk.