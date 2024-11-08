Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston special meeting minutes, Sept. 23, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
Final Minutes of the September 23, 2024, Special City Council Meeting
1. Call to Order:
- The special session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.
2. Pledge of Allegiance:
- Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call:
- Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.
- Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager and Tom Ryan, City Attorney
4. Approval of Agenda:
- Motioned by Roth, supported by Casey to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0
5. Public Comments:
- Peg Roth – Waldon & Main property not owned by Roths
- Paul Angelini – Heavy traffic and pedestrian safety concerns
- Ted Quisenberry – Traffic volume due to I-75 construction
- Steve McLean – Aggressive driver concerns
6. Discussion on the City Charter Amendment Proposal on the 11-5-2024 Election Ballot
- City Council read the content of the 4-page proposal as submitted
- Comments from residents both for and against the proposal were heard
7. Motion: Adjourn Meeting at 8:40 P.M.
- Motioned by Roth, supported by Rodgers to adjourn. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0.
Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager