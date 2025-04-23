Public Notice: Clarkston Community Schools Notice of Public Tax Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TAX HEARING

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 6:45 p.m.,

at Clarkston Community Schools, 6389 Clarkston Rd, Clarkston, Michigan, the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a public hearing

to consider the District’s proposed 2025-2026 property tax millage rate.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2025-2026 property tax

millage rate until after a public hearing.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the 2025-2026 budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Cheryl McGinnis, Secretary

