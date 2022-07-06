Public Notice: Close of registration in Clarkston for August 2, 2022 state primary election

City of the Village of Clarkston

NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

AUGUST 2, 2022, STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the CITY OF CLARKSTON, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the AUGUST 2, 2022, PRIMARY ELECTION will be Monday, July 18, 2022.

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

City of Clarkston Clerk’s offices 375 Depot St 9 am to 5 pm Mon-Thurs.

County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

Secretary of State Branch Offices.

At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

After Monday July 18, 2022, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the City of Clarkston Clerks office, located at 375 Depot Rd, Clarkston Mi 48346. Monday – Thursday 9am – 5pm, Saturday July 30th 8am-4pm. Election Day, Tuesday August 2 from 7am -8pm

The August 2, 2022, State Primary Election will be conducted in Precinct 1 of The City of the Village of Clarkston, 375 Depot St, Clarkston MI 48346 for the purpose of nominating candidates of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party seeking nomination to the following partisan offices:

State: Governor

Congressional: Representative in Congress – 9th District

Legislative: State Senator 23rd District, Representative in State Legislature 52nd District.

County: County Commissioner 8th District

Delegate: Delegate to County Convention

Proposal: Independence Township – District Library Millage Renewal.

Full text of the ballot proposal and a sample of the ballot may be obtained at the City of Clarkston Clerks office or by visiting our website. WWW.VillageofClarkston.org

Jennifer Speagle

City Clerk

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Rd, Clarkston Mi 48346

(248) 625-1559