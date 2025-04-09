Public Notice: Correction of Election of Directors Oakland Conservation District

CORRECTION OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

OAKLAND CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of May 2025, at the District Office. At 7150 Dixie Hwy Suite 1, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, a director’s election will be held at 6 pm. On the 9th day of April 2025, at least 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Highway, Suite 1 Clarkston, MI 48346, phone 248-922-7822, during regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. Roberta Boyle is running unopposed for four (4) year seat; Chris Hardman is running unopposed for a three (3) year seat; Adam Huttenstine is running unopposed for a two (2) year seat on the Board of Directors of the Oakland Conservation District. Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Conservation District of Oakland County via one (1) piece of identification.