Public Notice: Crown Castle Fiber, LLC

Crown Castle Fiber, LLC is proposing to construct a 43-foot overall height small cell pole telecommunications structure located near 126 S Lafayette Street, South Lyon, Oakland County, Michigan (42° 27′ 36.9″ N, 83° 39′ 5.8″ W). Crown Castle Fiber, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the tower may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Annamarie Howell, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 108 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. 25-001393/PEW