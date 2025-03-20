Public Notice: Crown Castle Fiber, LLC proposal

Crown Castle Fiber, LLC is proposing to modify an existing telecommunications facility at a proposed overall height of 35 feet on an existing 50-foot tall (overall height) wood utility pole telecommunications structure near 115 W 3rd Street, Rochester, Oakland County, Michigan (42° 40′ 44.8″ N, 83° 8′ 4.6″ W). Crown Castle Fiber, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Annamarie Howell, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 108 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. 25-000704/PEW