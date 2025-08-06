Public Notice: Crown Castle telecommunications proposal

Crown Castle is proposing to install a 42.8-foot telecommunications utility structure at the following site: 2986 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford Township, Oakland County, MI 48328 [Lat: 42-39-15.13 N, Long: 83-20-46.29 W]. The structure will be in the public right-of-way at the intersection of Pontiac Lake Road and Scott Lake Road. Crown Castle invites comments from any interested party on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and/or specific reason the proposed action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Specific information regarding the project is available by contacting Arjun Pai, a.pai@trileaf.com, 512-519-9388, during normal business hours. Comments must be received at 7700 W Hwy 71, Ste. 200, Austin, TX 78735 within 30 days of this publication.