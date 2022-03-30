Public Notice: Election computer program accuracy test, City of the Village of Clarkston

PUBLIC NOTICE

CLARKSTON

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

Tuesday April 12th, 2022 @ 2:00pm

The City of the Village of Clarkston announces a Public Accuracy Test of the computer program on Tuesday April 12th, 2022 @ 2pm for the Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 Special Primary Election

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law.

Jennifer Speagle

City Clerk

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Rd, Clarkston Mi 48346

(248) 625-1559