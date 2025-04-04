Public Notice: Independence Township April 1, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
APRIL 1, 2025 – Regular Meeting
ROLL CALL
APPROVED: Agenda as Presented
PRESENTATION: Independence Television 2024 Year in Review
APPROVED: Consent Agenda as Presented
-
Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of March 13, 2025 and Regular Meeting Minutes of March 18, 2025
-
March 25, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($572,710.18) and Ratify the March 14, 2025 Payroll ($341,784.95)
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 6, 2025
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, May 10, 2025
-
Resolution No 2025-013: Designate the Township DPW Director and the Township Supervisor as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Project Documents
-
Resolution No 2025-014: Designate the Township DPW Director and the Township Supervisor as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Documents
ADJOURNED: 6:41 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, April 9, 2025