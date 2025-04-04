Public Notice: Independence Township April 1, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 1, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATION: Independence Television 2024 Year in Review

APPROVED: Consent Agenda as Presented

  1. Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of March 13, 2025 and Regular Meeting Minutes of March 18, 2025

  2. March 25, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($572,710.18) and Ratify the March 14, 2025 Payroll ($341,784.95)

  3. Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 6, 2025

  4. Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, May 10, 2025

  5. Resolution No 2025-013: Designate the Township DPW Director and the Township Supervisor as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Project Documents

  6. Resolution No 2025-014: Designate the Township DPW Director and the Township Supervisor as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Documents

ADJOURNED: 6:41 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

