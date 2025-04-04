Public Notice: Independence Township April 1, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 1, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATION: Independence Television 2024 Year in Review

APPROVED: Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of March 13, 2025 and Regular Meeting Minutes of March 18, 2025

March 25, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($572,710.18) and Ratify the March 14, 2025 Payroll ($341,784.95)

Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Resolution No 2025-013: Designate the Township DPW Director and the Township Supervisor as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Project Documents