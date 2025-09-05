Public Notice: Independence Township Aug. 19, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 19, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of August 19, 2025 August 26, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($4,108,756.58) and Ratify the August 15, 2025 Payroll ($397,797.70) Adopt Resolution No. 2025-028: 2026 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Schedule Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 27, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Transition the Township’s current 401A and 457 retirement plan provider from Empower to T. Rowe Price.

APPROVE: SEMCOG Planning & Assistance Pass Through Grant Agreement with a 20% match of $5,445.00 as presented and direct the Supervisor to sign the agreement as the authorized representative for the Township.

ACCEPT: Quote received from Nowak & Fraus of Pontiac Michigan for professional engineering services for Grant Execution and Administration of the SEMCOG Planning & Assistance Grant for a do not exceed amount of $43,700.00 and direct the Supervisor to sign the agreement as the authorized representative of the Township.

APPROVE: First reading of the amendment to the Independence Township Ordinance Code Section 48-177.-Lien and direct the Township Clerk to publish said ordinance in accordance with state law and hereby set the second reading of said ordinance for the next available Regular Board of Trustees meeting.

ADJOURNED: 7:19 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025