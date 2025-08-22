Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Aug. 19, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 19, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATION: 2025 Township Investment Report-First Quarter

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of July 22, 2025 and Regular Meeting Minutes of August 5, 2025 August 12, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($204,489.55) and Ratify the August 1, 2025 Payroll ($395,993.86) Cancellation of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: November 4, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Special Land Use and Final Site Plan for the Eagle Ridge Estates at Morgan Lake Phase 3 based on the conditions outlined in the Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc. report dated July 21, 2025, the Nowak & Fraus report dated July 25, 2025 and Fire Department report dated July 21, 2025, subject to the recommendations set forth in the Planning Commission motion dated June 12, 2025.

APPROVE: Second Reading and adopt the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone a parcel of land located in Section 22 of the Township, Parcel No. 08-22-101-017, commonly referred to as 7165 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348 from R-1A Single Family Residential to OS-2 Office Service Two, and direct the Clerk to publish in a matter prescribed by law.

ADJOURNED: 6:56 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025