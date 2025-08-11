Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Aug. 5 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 5, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Amended

July 29, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($368,459.71) Ratify the July 18, 2025 Payroll ($411,966.10) and the June 2025 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity (556,682.85) 2025 Budget Amendment #21: Clarkston Community Garden

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Regular Meeting Minutes of June 24, 2025 and Special Meeting Minutes of July 8, 2025

APPOINT: Norm Froeschke to the Parks, Recreation and Seniors Advisory Committee with a term expiration date of December 31, 2027

APPROVE: Fire Chief to purchase one (1) 2025 Ford F150 Super Cab 4×4 Pickup from Lunghamer Ford of Owosso located at 1960 E. Main St. Owosso, MI 48867, for an amount not to exceed $50,612.00 and include the payment upon invoice when the truck is delivered

APPROVE: 2025 Budget Amendment #22 as presented

APPROVE: To send back to the Planning Commission the Township’s Zoning Ordinance to revise Section 2.02, Section 6.05, Section 6.06, Section 6.07 and the addition of a Tree Preservation Section 11.09 to Article 11 of the Township Environmental Standards, the Independence Township Board of Trustees having considered the recommendation, and public hearing, discussed the revisions and additions, and now having received a request from the Planning Commission Chair to send the matter back to the Planning Commission for further discussion. To further include a joint workshop be held with the Planning Commission and the Board of Trustees.

ADJOURNED: 8:20 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025