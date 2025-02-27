Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Feb. 18, 2025 regular meeting minutes

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

FEBRUARY 18, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PUBLIC HEARING:

Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #1 for Repaving Public Roads – Sheringham Woods Subdivision Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #2 for Repaving Public Roads – Spring Lake North Subdivision Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #3 for Repaving Public Roads – Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision

PRESENTATION: 4th Quarter Investment Report

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 4, 2025, 2025 February 11, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($1,029,105.47) and Ratify the January 31, 2025 Payroll ($391,570.71) Distribution Site Agreement between Older Persons’ Commission (OPC) and Charter Township of Independence Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Sunday, May 25, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

ADOPT: Resolution 2025-006 Setting Public Hearing for the Independence Township Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #1 for Sheringham Woods Subdivision as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution 2025-007 Setting Public Hearing for the Independence Township Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #2 for Spring Lake North Subdivision as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution 2025-008 Setting Public Hearing for the Independence Township Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #3 for Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision as presented.

APPROVE: Addition of a non-union part-time administrative staff support position reporting to the Human Resource Manager and 2025 Budget Amendment #3 as presented.

APPOINT: Ron Ritchie and Re-Appoint Sue Shubert to the Senior Community Center Advisory Committee with terms expiring on December 31, 2027.

APPOINT: David Lohmeier to the Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2027.

APPOINT: Jeff Musson to the Safety Path Advisory Committee with a term expiring December 31, 2026.

APPOINT: Ron Ritchie to the Safety Path Advisory Committee with a term expiring December 31, 2026.

REAPPOINT: Patricia Dreslinski to the Safety Path Advisory Committee with a term expiring December 31, 2026.

ACCEPT: Proposal received from The Kelly Firm of Auburn Hills, Michigan for General, Labor and Employment, and Prosecution and Code Enforcement Legal Services as presented and approve the Agreement between the Charter Township of Independence and The Kelly Firm, PLC to enter into a two (2) year fee-based agreement, effective March 1 2025, with the option to extend the agreement for an additional one (1) year upon mutual written consent, The Township may terminate the agreements at any time upon written notice to the attorneys for any reason or no reason at all. The Attorneys may terminate the agreements at any time upon at least sixty (60) days written notice to the Township for any reason or no reason at all and direct the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the Agreement as the authorized representatives of the Township.

ADJOURNED: 7:48 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025