Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Feb. 4, 2025 meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

FEBRUARY 4, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of January 21, 2025 January 28, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($916,427.62) Ratify the January 17, 2025 Payroll ($337,260.59) and the November 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($492,761.88) License Agreement Between Oakland County and Independence Township for Use of the Brady Lodge at Bay Court Park as an Early Voting Site

The following motions were made and passed:

APPOINT: David Gittens to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) with a term expiring December 31, 2026.

APPOINT: Tara Hansen to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) with a term expiring December 31, 2026.

APPOINT: Kim Kahler to the Senior Center Advisory Committee with a term expiring on December 31, 2026.

APPOINT: David Hayward as the Township representative on the Van Norman Lake Improvement Board with a term to expire with his term on the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees.

APPROVE: 2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services Agreement between the County of Oakland, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charter Township of Independence, to grant the Township Supervisor the authority to modify up to 10% the number and rank of Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to Independence Township as shown in Exhibit A of the 2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services Agreement with Oakland County and Oakland County Sherriff’s Office, and to and direct the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the agreement as the authorized representatives of the Township.

ADJOURNED: 6:23 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, February 12, 2025