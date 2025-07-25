Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees July 22, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JULY 22, 2025 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Amended

July 15, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($1,362,644.91) Ratify the July 1, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($4,224,268.42) June 20, 2025 and July 3, 2025 Payroll ($410,099.28 / $438,672.28) and the May 2025 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($586,624.33) Recognition as a Nonprofit 501(c)(6) Organization: Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce 2025 Taste of Clarkston Memorandum of Agreement Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Friday, August 8, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, August 23, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Interlocal Agreement with the City of the Village of Clarkston to continue to provide Fire and Police Services effective immediately for a term of three (3) years as presented with the similar language of the Fire and Building Contracts being added to this contract as pertains to the refund and overpayment.

DENY: Request to schedule a public hearing and consideration by the Board of Trustees to remove the Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals’ Chair based on actions in ZBA case #24-020.

ADOPT: Resolution entitled ‘Resolution to Accept a Donation from Friends of the Independence Township Senior Adult Activity Center, as presented, and authorize the Township Supervisor to execute the Donation Agreement and all necessary documents to effectuate the Donation Agreement and oversee completion of the work.

APPROVE: Reallocation of $50,000 previously authorized in CIP funding (originally budgeted for the Carriage House exterior renovation) to interior updates for the Carriage House at Clintonwood Park.

APPROVE: Interlocal Agreement with the City of the Village of Clarkston to provide building and code enforcement services, effective immediately for a term of three (3) years as presented.

APPROVE: Introduction and 1st Reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone a parcel of land located in Section 22 of the Township, Parcel #08-22-101-017, commonly referred to as 7165 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348 from R-1A Single Family Residential to OS-2 Office Service Two, and schedule the 2nd Reading on the next available Board of Trustees Regular Meeting following the required publication.

ACCEPT: proposal from Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc. of Ann Arbor, Michigan for professional services associated with providing Planning Consulting Services for the Charter Township of Independence on an as-needed basis under the terms and conditions of the Charter Township of Independence “Professional Services Agreement” for a period of 3 years, and direct the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the “Professional Services Agreement” with the firm as the authorized representatives of the Township subject to submitting required finance and insurance documents, as applicable, to the Clerk’s office.

ACCEPT: Proposals from Nowak & Fraus of Pontiac Michigan, DLZ Michigan of Waterford Michigan and Fleis & Vanderbrink of Grand Blanc Michigan for professional services associated with providing General Civil Engineering and Professional Consulting Services for the Charter Township of Independence on an as-needed basis under the terms and conditions of the Charter Township of Independence “Professional Services Agreement” for a period of 3 years, and direct the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the “Professional Services Agreement” with each firm as the authorized representatives of the Township subject to submitting required finance and insurance documents, as applicable, to the Clerk’s office.

ACCEPT: Italia Construction of Washington Township, Michigan RFQ submittal for Safety Path Maintenance Services Contract as presented for a period of three (3) years with an option to renew annually at the Township’s discretion after the initial three (3) year term expires subject to submittal of proper insurance and finance documents as defined in the Township’s Procurement-Credit Card-Petty Cash Policy, and direct the Supervisor to sign the contract as the authorized representative of the Township.

APPROVE: Budget Amendment as presented – Equipment Maintenance for Police Department.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-027 amending the schedule of Regular Board of Trustees Meetings to add second meeting in August on the 5th as presented.

APPROVE: Continuing the Board of Trustees Meeting past 10PM.

TABLE: Tree Preservation discussion to the next meeting.

CLOSED SESSION: Enter Closed Session to discuss confidential legal opinions pursuant to the Michigan Open Meetings Act, MCL 15.268(h) regarding Zoning Board of Appeals Member and Brady Lodge Liquor License.

ADJOURNED: 11:17 P.M.

Published: Wednesday, July 30, 2025