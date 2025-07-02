Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees June 24, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
JUNE 24, 2025 – Regular Meeting
ROLL CALL
APPROVED: Agenda as Presented
PRESENTATION: 2025 Financial Audit, Yeo & Yeo, P.C.
APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented
-
Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of May 20, 2025
-
June 17, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($555,771.15) Ratify the June 3, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($1,026,344.02) May 23, 2025 and June 6, 2025 Payroll ($366,233.05 / $389,698.35) and the April 2025 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($672,366.76)
-
Policy Amendment: Accounts Payable Policy
-
2025 Budget Amendment #4a: Correct Budget Amendment #4
-
2025 Budget Amendment #16: Funding for Chestnut Hill Farms, Spring Lake North and Sheringham Woods Subdivisions SAD’s
-
Fireworks Display Permit for 2025 Lake Oakland Fireworks Fund/American Legion Post
-
NOTA Interlocal Community Contracts for Transferred Funds
-
Resolution No. 2025-020: Dementia Friendly Community Designation
-
PY2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: June 14, 2025
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Sunday, July 6, 2025
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Friday, July 11, 2025
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 4, 2025
-
Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 11, 2025
The following motions were made and passed:
APPOINT: Jon Doolen to the Parks, Recreation and Seniors Advisory Committee with a term ending December 31, 2027.
APPOINT: Daniel Nash to the Parks, Recreation and Seniors Advisory Committee with a term ending December 31, 2027.
APPOINT: Trustee David Hayward as a member of the Independence Television Video Center Administrative Board with terms to expire with his term on the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees.
APPROVE: Second Reading and adopt amendments to Ordinance Chapter 6, Article II, Speed Exhibitions, and authorize the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.
APPROVE: Second Reading and adopt an amendment to Charter Township of Independence Ordinance Code, Chapter 50 “Zoning Ordinance”, revisions to Article 3 and Section 3.09 relating to the posting of signage for all Rezonings and Special Land Uses and direct the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.
APPROVE: Purchase of the 2020 Ford Transit Model 250 cargo van for $8,313.00 from Enterprise Fleet Management for Independence Television use and direct the Supervisor to sign the necessary documents as the authorized representative of the Township to complete the purchase.
ACCEPT: Proposal received from Corby Energy Services of Bellville, MI for professional services associated with the purchase and installation of the Emergency Standby Generator for the M-15 Lift Station as outlined in the contract for $169,750.00 And a contingency amount of $13,580.00 (8%), subject to receiving prior written authorization by the Supervisor before incurring any related contingency expenses for a total not to exceed amount of $183,330.00 and direct the Supervisor to sign the agreement as the authorized representative of the Township.
ACCEPT: Proposal received from DLZ Michigan of Waterford, MI for professional services associated with Construction Administration and Inspection Services for the M-15 Generator Replacement Project as outlined in the agreement in an amount not to exceed $ 7,500.00 and direct the Supervisor to sign the proposal as the authorized representative of the Township.
AUTHORIZE: Disposal of the 2012 generator being removed from the M15 Lift Station and dispose of per the Townships Asset Disposal Policy.
TABLE: Proposal and approval of a contract for assessing services with Assessment Administration Services (AAS), pending resolution of contract details, and reevaluate the feasibility of managing in house. Further, schedule a special meeting within the next ten days to discuss the matter.
ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-021 for the permanent closure of Bluegrass Road at Holcomb Road to through traffic effective immediately. Reopening date to be determined at the Supervisor’s discretion.
APPROVE: Proposed amendments to the Independence Township Procurement, Petty Cash, Credit Card Policy as presented.
APPROVE: Amendments to the Independence Township Special Assessment District Public Road Improvement Policy as presented.
ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-022 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #1, Sheringham Woods Subdivision.
ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-023 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #2, Spring Lake North Subdivision.
ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-024 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #3, Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision.
ADJOURNED: 9:45 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, July 9, 2025