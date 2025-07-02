Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees June 24, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 24, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATION: 2025 Financial Audit, Yeo & Yeo, P.C.

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of May 20, 2025 June 17, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($555,771.15) Ratify the June 3, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($1,026,344.02) May 23, 2025 and June 6, 2025 Payroll ($366,233.05 / $389,698.35) and the April 2025 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($672,366.76) Policy Amendment: Accounts Payable Policy 2025 Budget Amendment #4a: Correct Budget Amendment #4 2025 Budget Amendment #16: Funding for Chestnut Hill Farms, Spring Lake North and Sheringham Woods Subdivisions SAD’s Fireworks Display Permit for 2025 Lake Oakland Fireworks Fund/American Legion Post NOTA Interlocal Community Contracts for Transferred Funds Resolution No. 2025-020: Dementia Friendly Community Designation PY2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: June 14, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Sunday, July 6, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Friday, July 11, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 4, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 11, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPOINT: Jon Doolen to the Parks, Recreation and Seniors Advisory Committee with a term ending December 31, 2027.

APPOINT: Daniel Nash to the Parks, Recreation and Seniors Advisory Committee with a term ending December 31, 2027.

APPOINT: Trustee David Hayward as a member of the Independence Television Video Center Administrative Board with terms to expire with his term on the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees.

APPROVE: Second Reading and adopt amendments to Ordinance Chapter 6, Article II, Speed Exhibitions, and authorize the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.

APPROVE: Second Reading and adopt an amendment to Charter Township of Independence Ordinance Code, Chapter 50 “Zoning Ordinance”, revisions to Article 3 and Section 3.09 relating to the posting of signage for all Rezonings and Special Land Uses and direct the Clerk to publish notice in a matter prescribed by law.

APPROVE: Purchase of the 2020 Ford Transit Model 250 cargo van for $8,313.00 from Enterprise Fleet Management for Independence Television use and direct the Supervisor to sign the necessary documents as the authorized representative of the Township to complete the purchase.

ACCEPT: Proposal received from Corby Energy Services of Bellville, MI for professional services associated with the purchase and installation of the Emergency Standby Generator for the M-15 Lift Station as outlined in the contract for $169,750.00 And a contingency amount of $13,580.00 (8%), subject to receiving prior written authorization by the Supervisor before incurring any related contingency expenses for a total not to exceed amount of $183,330.00 and direct the Supervisor to sign the agreement as the authorized representative of the Township.

ACCEPT: Proposal received from DLZ Michigan of Waterford, MI for professional services associated with Construction Administration and Inspection Services for the M-15 Generator Replacement Project as outlined in the agreement in an amount not to exceed $ 7,500.00 and direct the Supervisor to sign the proposal as the authorized representative of the Township.

AUTHORIZE: Disposal of the 2012 generator being removed from the M15 Lift Station and dispose of per the Townships Asset Disposal Policy.

TABLE: Proposal and approval of a contract for assessing services with Assessment Administration Services (AAS), pending resolution of contract details, and reevaluate the feasibility of managing in house. Further, schedule a special meeting within the next ten days to discuss the matter.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-021 for the permanent closure of Bluegrass Road at Holcomb Road to through traffic effective immediately. Reopening date to be determined at the Supervisor’s discretion.

APPROVE: Proposed amendments to the Independence Township Procurement, Petty Cash, Credit Card Policy as presented.

APPROVE: Amendments to the Independence Township Special Assessment District Public Road Improvement Policy as presented.

ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-022 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #1, Sheringham Woods Subdivision.

ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-023 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #2, Spring Lake North Subdivision.

ADOPT: 2025 Resolution No. 2025-024 Regarding Prepayment for SAD #3, Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision.

ADJOURNED: 9:45 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, July 9, 2025