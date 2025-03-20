Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees March 18, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

MARCH 18, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PUBLIC HEARING:

Confirmation of Special Assessment Roll for Sheringham Woods Subdivision District 2025 – SAD #1 for Repaving Public Roads Confirmation of Special Assessment Roll for Spring Lake North Subdivision and ITC Utility Parcels District 2025 – SAD #2 for Repaving Public Roads Confirmation of Special Assessment Roll for Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision, ITC Parcel and Excluding Chickadee Ln. Frontage District 2025 – SAD #3 for Repaving Public Roads

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 4, 2025 March 11, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($1,622,331.08) and Ratify the February 28, 2025 Payroll ($335,342.14) 2025 Budget Amendment #4 – Various

The following motions were made and passed:

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-009 Confirming Special Assessment Roll for Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #1 for Repaving Public Roads for the Sheringham Woods Subdivision, as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-010 Confirming Special Assessment Roll for Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #2 for Repaving Public Roads for the Spring Lake North Subdivision and ITC Utility Parcels, as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-011 Confirming Special Assessment Roll for Public Road Special Assessment District 2025 – SAD #3 for Repaving Public Roads for the Chestnut Hill Farms Subdivision, ITC Parcel and Excluding Chickadee Ln Frontage, as presented.

APPROVE: Final Site Plan for Phase 3 – West Commercial of the Waldon Village II Planned Unit Development contingent upon Planning Commission approval of the sign package for each tenant, all of the comments of the Carlisle/Wortman Associates report dated March 10, 2025, the Nowak & Fraus report dated March 6, 2025, the Fire Department report dated February 5, 2025 and any further recommendations made by the Planning Commission and Township Board, as presented.

APPROVE: 1st Reading of amendments to Ordinance Chapter 6, Article II, Speed Exhibitions, and authorize the Township Clerk to notice in accordance with State law and set the second reading for May 6, 2025.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-012 Approving Proposed Consent Judgment in Kast v. Independence Township Case No. 2022-197618-CH, as presented.

REAPPOINT: Tom Pytel to ROSAC for a one (1) year term expiring on December 31, 2025.

REAPPOINT: Joette Kunse to ROSAC for a two (2) year term expiring on December 31, 2026.

REAPPOINT: Arnold LuAllen to ROSAC for a two (2) year term expiring on December 31, 2026.

REAPPOINT: Eric Parker to ROSAC for a two (2) year term expiring on December 31, 2026.

APPOINT: Lisa Christensen as the Parks, Recreation and Senior Department liaison to ROSAC with a term concurrent with position of Interim PRS Director.

APPOINT: Joe Sucher as the Planning Commission liaison to ROSAC with his term concurrent with that of his Planning Commission Appointment ending December 2026.

APPOINT: Jim Tedder as the Board of Trustees liaison to ROSAC with a term concurrent with his Board of Trustee term ending November 2028.

ADJOURNED: 7:03 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025