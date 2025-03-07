Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees March 4, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
MARCH 4, 2025 – Regular Meeting
ROLL CALL
APPROVED: Agenda as Amended
PRESENTATION: Fire Department Promotion of Firefighter Bonner, Shift Lieutenant Fitzpatrick, Shift Captain D. Stamper
APPROVED: Consent Agenda as Presented
-
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 18, 2025, 2025
-
February 25, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($687,111.24) Ratify the February 14, 2025 Payroll ($325,678.15) and the December 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($738,117.05)
-
2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Spring-field Township
The following motions were made and passed:
AUTHORIZE: Setting a Special Meeting between the Board of Trustees and Planning Commission on March 13, 2025 at 4:30pm for the purpose of discussing PRD’s and PUD’s.
ADJOURNED: 6:58 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 12, 2025