Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees March 4, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

MARCH 4, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PRESENTATION: Fire Department Promotion of Firefighter Bonner, Shift Lieutenant Fitzpatrick, Shift Captain D. Stamper

APPROVED: Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 18, 2025, 2025 February 25, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($687,111.24) Ratify the February 14, 2025 Payroll ($325,678.15) and the December 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($738,117.05) 2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Spring-field Township

The following motions were made and passed:

AUTHORIZE: Setting a Special Meeting between the Board of Trustees and Planning Commission on March 13, 2025 at 4:30pm for the purpose of discussing PRD’s and PUD’s.

ADJOURNED: 6:58 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 12, 2025