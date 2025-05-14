Public Notice: Independence Township board of trustees May 6, 2025 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

MAY 6, 2025 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of April 15, 2025 April 29, 2025 Check Run Including ACH ($793,203.62) and Ratify the April 11, 2025 Payroll ($358,828.26) and April 25, 2025 Payroll ($352,883.24) Resolution No. 2025-016 for 2025 West Nile Virus & Mosquito Borne Disease CTV Reimbursement Program Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, June 7, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Friday, June 20, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 20, 2025 Independence Fest Fireworks Display Permit & Contract 2025 PY2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston 2025 Budget Amendment #8: Parkinson’s Foundation Grant 2025 Budget Amendment #9: Electronic Pollbook Purchase 2025 Budget Amendment #10: DPW Labor and Benefit Cleanup Proclamation Recognizing the Month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month

The following motions were made and passed:

ACCEPT: Proposal received from Sutphen Incorporated of Dublin, Ohio through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing #113021-SUT as permitted under Section 3. Standards for Procurement; Articles 1.6 and 3.1 of the Township’s Procurement Poli-cy and approve the purchase of one (1) Sutphen Custom (PA-02) Body Pumper in an amount not to exceed $1,003,339.27; and direct the Supervisor to sign the purchase agreement as the authorized representative of the Township.

APPROVE: Associated 2025 Budget Amendment #11 as presented.

APPROVE: Disbursement of funds when needed to pay for the fire engine.

ACCEPT: Quote received from Emergency Vehicles Plus located at 670 East 16th St., Holland, MI 49423 through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing as permitted under Section 3. Standards for Procurement; Articles 1.6 and 3.1 of the Township’s Procurement Policy and approve the purchase of one (1) 2024 Horton Ford F550 Rescue in an amount not to exceed $369,805.00; and direct the Supervisor to sign the purchase agreement as the authorized representative of the Township.

APPROVE: Associated 2025 Budget Amendment #12 as presented.

APPROVE: Disbursement of funds when needed to pay for the fire engine.

SUPPORT: Election Commissions adoption of 2025 precinct boundary amendments for the permanent consolidation of Independence Township’s election-day precincts from thirteen to eight, effective immediately as permitted by MCL 168.658.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2025-017 to abolish Precinct 3 located at Clintonwood Park Senior Community Center, Precinct 4 located at Clarkston Independence Library, Precinct 7 located at Oakland Woods Baptist Church, and Precinct 9 located at Harvestland Church and to relocate voters to existing precincts as presented.

ACCEPT: Proposal received from The Kelly Firm of Auburn Hills, Michigan for Tax Legal Services as presented. approve the Agreement between the Charter Township of Independence and The Kelly Firm, PLC to enter into a two (2) year fee-based agreement, effective April 1 2025, with the option to extend the agreement for an additional one (1) year upon mutual written consent, The Township may terminate the agreements at any time upon written notice to the attorneys for any reason or no reason at all. The Attorneys may terminate the agreement at any time upon at least sixty (60) days’ written notice to the Township for any reason or no reason at all and direct the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the Agreement as the authorized representatives of the Township.

APPROVE: To resume the Independence Township Times, having no photos of Elected Officials appear in the articles, and for two Trustees to review the content prior to publication, with a policy to be presented to the Board for approval within the next couple months.

ADJOURNED: 7:17 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 14, 2025