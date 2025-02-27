Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees public hearing March 18, 2025

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC ACT 188 OF 1954 PROCEEDINGS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PUBLIC ROAD

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 2025- SAD #3 – SAD FOR REPAVING PUBLIC ROADS

(CHESTNUT HILL FARMS SUBDIVISION, ITC PARCEL;

EXCLUDING CHICKADEE LN FRONTAGE)

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing has been set on March 18, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Independence Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Independence, Michigan at which time the Board of Trustees shall meet, review, and hear objections to the assessment roll.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, on February 18, 2025, the Township Board of Trustees adopted a resolution finding that the petition for a special assessment was sufficient pursuant to MCL 41.723, approving the plans, specifications, and cost estimates for road maintenance as presented, and directing the Township Supervisor and/or Township Assessor to prepare a special assessment roll.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the district within which the foregoing improvements are proposed to take place and within which the cost thereof is proposed to be assessed are more particularly described as follows:

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS:

08-28-301-011 08-28-302-004 08-28-303-011 08-28-351-021 08-28-352-008 08-28-301-012 08-28-302-005 08-28-303-012 08-28-351-022 08-28-353-001 08-28-301-013 08-28-302-006 08-28-303-013 08-28-351-023 08-28-353-002 08-28-301-014 08-28-302-007 08-28-303-014 08-28-351-024 08-28-353-003 08-28-301-015 08-28-302-008 08-28-303-015 08-28-351-025 08-28-353-004 08-28-301-016 08-28-302-009 08-28-304-001 08-28-351-026 08-28-353-005 08-28-301-017 08-28-302-010 08-28-304-002 08-28-351-027 08-28-353-006 08-28-301-018 08-28-302-011 08-28-304-003 08-28-351-028 08-28-353-007 08-28-301-019 08-28-302-012 08-28-304-004 08-28-351-029 08-28-353-008 08-28-301-020 08-28-302-013 08-28-304-005 08-28-351-032 08-28-353-009 08-28-301-021 08-28-302-014 08-28-351-001 08-28-351-033 08-28-353-010 08-28-301-022 08-28-302-015 08-28-351-002 08-28-351-034 08-28-353-011 08-28-301-023 08-28-302-016 08-28-351-009 08-28-351-036 08-28-353-012 08-28-301-024 08-28-302-017 08-28-351-010 08-28-351-037 08-28-353-013 08-28-301-025 08-28-303-001 08-28-351-011 08-28-351-038 08-28-353-014 08-28-301-026 08-28-303-002 08-28-351-012 08-28-351-039 08-28-353-015 08-28-301-027 08-28-303-003 08-28-351-013 08-28-351-040 08-28-353-016 08-28-301-028 08-28-303-004 08-28-351-014 08-28-352-001 08-28-353-017 08-28-301-029 08-28-303-005 08-28-351-015 08-28-352-002 08-28-353-018 08-28-301-030 08-28-303-006 08-28-351-016 08-28-352-003 08-28-353-019 08-28-301-031 08-28-303-007 08-28-351-017 08-28-352-004 08-28-353-020 08-28-302-001 08-28-303-008 08-28-351-018 08-28-352-005 08-28-353-021 08-28-302-002 08-28-303-009 08-28-351-019 08-28-352-006 08-28-353-022 08-28-302-003 08-28-303-010 08-28-351-020 08-28-352-007 08-28-300-025

DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT: See attached District Map.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT the special assessment roll may be examined at the office of the Township Clerk during regular business hours from the date of this Notice until and including the date of the public hearing and may further be examined at such public hearing. Periodic redeterminations of cost may be made without further notice to record owners or parties in interest in the property, provided there is no change in the special assessment district.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT at the public hearing, or any adjournment of the hearing which may be without further notice, the Township Board of Trustees shall hear any objections to the assessment roll. After the hearing the Township Board, at the same or at a subsequent meeting, may confirm the special assessment roll as reported to the Township Board by the Supervisor or as amended or corrected by the Township Board; may refer the assessment roll back to the supervisor for revision; or may annul it and direct a new roll to be made. The public hearing will be held at the Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr, Independence Township, MI 48346, on March 18, 2025 at 6:00 pm.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the assessment roll, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required. Written objections are to be filed with Cari J. Neubeck, Township Clerk, prior to the adjournment of the first public hearing, at cneubeck@indtwp.com ; (248) 922-6203. The Township shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing. If a hearing is terminated or adjourned for the day before a party is provided the opportunity to be heard, a party whose appearance was recorded is considered to have protested the assessment roll in person.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing. For questions, please contact Township Assessor Kimberly Feigley at kfeigley@indtwp.com or (248) 625-8114.

This notice is given by order of the Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence.



PUBLISH: March 5, 2025; March 12, 2025

Independence Township

2025 – SAD #3 (Chestnut Hill Farms and ITC Parcels)

Public Road Repaving Special Assessment District