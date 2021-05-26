Public Notice: Independence Township medical marihuana ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on May 18, 2021, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the Second Reading and Adoption of Township Ordinance No. 2021-30-001.

A true copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-30-001

MEDICAL MARIHUANA CAREGIVER PERMIT ORDINANCE

CAPTION

Language stating the intent of the ordinance is to regulate the inspection, permitting, and enforcement of reasonable health and safety regulations by issuance of permits for medical marihuana caregivers.

Section 1. Title.

Establishes the title of the ordinance as Independence Township Medical Marihuana Caregiver Permit Ordinance.

Section 2. Definitions.

Provides the meaning of integral words and phrases in the ordinance.

Section 3. Permit.

Establishes Medical Marihuana Caregivers shall be required to obtain a permit from the Township to operate following the submission of a completed application and materials to the Township of Independence on a form to be provided by the Township.

Section 4. Requirement for Primary Caregiver Operations.

Establishes Medical Marihuana Caregiver operations shall only be allowed after securing a permit from the Township adhering to the specific requirements stated in the ordinance.

Section 5. Violations and Penalties.

Establishes the violations and applicable penalties for violating the ordinance.

Section 6. Severability.

If any section, subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct, and independent portion of this ordinance and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 7 – Repeal.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances or sections of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are repealed only to the extent necessary to give this ordinance full force and effect.

Section 8 – Effective Date.

This ordinance shall be effective upon publication in the manner prescribed by law.

Ayes: Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie, Kittle, Neubeck

Nays: None

Abstentions: None

Absent: None

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

) ss.

COUNTY OF OAKLAND )

I, the undersigned, the qualified and acting Township Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, Michigan, do certify that the foregoing is a true and complete copy of the Ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting held on the Eighteenth day of May, 2021, the original of which is on file in my office.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Introduced: April 6, 2021

Published: April 21, 2021-Clarkston News

Adopted: May 18, 2021

Published: May 26, 2021

Effective: May 26, 2021