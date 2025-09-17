Public Notice: Independence Township Notice of 1st Read-Water Sewer Ordinance Amendment 20250902

TO THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTER-ESTED PERSONS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on September 2, 2025, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the First Reading of Amendments to the Township Code of Ordinances, Chapter 48, Article IV, Section 48-177 and authorized a Second Reading in the manner prescribed by law. This amendment makes water and sewer collection rules consistent by placing both delinquent charges on the tax roll after 90 days, thereby preventing delays in collection.

A true copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-48-TBD

ORDINANCE AMENDING CODE OF ORDINANCES

(Text Amendments to the Code of Ordinances)

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 48, ARTICLE IV, SECTION 48-177, “LIEN,” BY AMENDING THE SECTION RELATED TO COLLECTION OF DELINQUENT PAYMENTS FOR PURPOSES OF MAKING WATER AND SEWER COLLECTION RULES CONSISTENT AND ENSURING TIMELY COLLECTION OF CHARGES.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT.

Chapter 48, “Utilities,” Article IV, “EXTENSIONS OF CLINTON-OAKLAND SEWAGE DISPOSAL SYSTEM,” Section 48-177, “Lien;” of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 48-177. – Lien.

All charges for sewage disposal service furnished by the township to any premises shall be a lien thereon. Any charges which, on September 1 of each year, have been delinquent for 90 days or more, shall be placed on the next township tax roll, or thereafter, against the premises served and shall be collected and the lien enforced in the same manner as provided in respect to township taxes assessed on the roll.

SECTION 2. ENACTMENT.

This Ordinance will be enacted by the Township Board of Trustees of the Charter Township following a second reading and upon publication in the manner prescribed by law.

Ayes: Phyle, Neubeck, Brown, Hayward, Moraco, Nallamothu, Tedder

Nays: None

Abstentions: None

Absent: None

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Introduced: September 2, 2025

Published: September 24, 2025 – Clarkston News