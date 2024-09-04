Public Notice: Independence Township, notice of accuracy test of voting equipment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
ELECTION COMMISSION
COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT
FOR THE
STATE GENERAL (PRESIDENTIAL) ELECTION
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 13 for the November 5, 2024 State General Election is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.
-
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC
Township Clerk
PUBLISHED Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Clarkston News
POSTED: Monday, September 16, 2024