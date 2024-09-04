Public Notice: Independence Township, notice of accuracy test of voting equipment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ELECTION COMMISSION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

FOR THE

STATE GENERAL (PRESIDENTIAL) ELECTION

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 13 for the November 5, 2024 State General Election is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC Township Clerk

PUBLISHED Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Clarkston News

POSTED: Monday, September 16, 2024