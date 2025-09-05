Public Notice: Independence Township notice of public accuracy test of voting equipment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ELECTION COMMISSION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

FOR THE

SPECIAL ELECTION

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025

To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test of the electronic equipment that will be used for the November 4, 2025 Special Election is scheduled for Monday, September 22, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / MMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, September 10, 2025