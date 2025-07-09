PUBLIC NOTICE: Independence Township Ordinance Amending Zoning Ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on June 24, 2025, the Township Board approved the Second Reading and Adoption of an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Chapter 50, Article 3, Section 3.09, Public Hearing Notice Requirements – addition of subsection “E” as presented.

A true copy of the text amendments is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township’s Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-50-001

ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING ORDINANCE

(Text Amendments to Zoning Ordinance)

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 50, “ZONING ORDINANCE,” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 3, “ADMINISTRATION AND ENFORCEMENT,” SECTION 3.09, “PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REQUIREMENTS” FOR PURPOSES OF ADDING A SUBSECTION (E) FOR THE POSTING OF SIGNAGE FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS AT PROPERTY SEEKING REZONING, PLANNED REZONING OVERLAY, PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT, OR SPECIAL LAND USE AND THE REQUIREMENTS FOR SAID SIGNAGE.

E. Posting of Signage.

The applicant(s) or owner(s) of a property or properties for which an application for rezoning, planned rezoning overlay, planned unit development or special land use is submitted shall allow public hearing signs provided by Independence Township to be posted on the subject property in accordance with the following standards.

1. The public hearing sign provided by the Township shall be a minimum of sixteen (16) square feet in area and a minimum of four (4) feet in height.

2. The public hearing sign shall be placed on the subject property by the Township in a location that is clearly visible from a public road or private road of record on which the property fronts. The sign shall not be erected in the road right-of-way or in a manner that will obstruct the vision of motorists or pedestrians. If the parcels are located on a corner lot, a public hearing sign must be conspicuously placed in each yard abutting a public road or private road.

3. Each sign shall be erected at least fifteen (15) calendar days, but not more than thirty (30) calendar days, before the Planning Commission’s public hearing date.

4. Each sign shall be removed from the property no later than three (3) business days following the public hearing or the adjourned or continued date thereof, whichever is later.

5. Each sign shall include the content of this notice as set forth in Section 3.09 D.

6. Signs erected under this Section are exempt from other provisions of this Ordinance regulating signs.

7. Should a sign be removed by inclement weather conditions, by persons other than the applicant or Independence Township, or for reasons beyond the control of the applicant or Independence Township, the applicant may request, and the Planning Commission may grant, that the public hearing proceeds as scheduled.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk