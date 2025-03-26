Public Notice: Independence Township Ordinance Amendment

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on March 18, 2025, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the First Reading of Amendments to the Township Code of Ordinances, Chapter 6, Article II, Sections 6-20 through 6-21 and authorized a Second Reading in the manner prescribed by law.

A true copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

CODE OF ORDINANCE (2025-06-TBD)

ORDINANCE AMENDING CODE OF ORDINANCES

(Text Amendments to Code of Ordinance)

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 6, “AMUSEMENTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS,” BY AMENDING ARTICLE II, “SPEED EXHIBITIONS” FOR PURPOSES OF ADDRESSING USE OF PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT SYSTEM, DAYS OF OPERATION, AND MAXIMUM NOISE LEVELS.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT .

Chapter 6, Amusements and Entertainments,” Article II, “Speed Exhibitions” “Sections 6-20(a)(3)(d); 6-20(b)(1)(c), “Duration of Operation;” and 6-21(1); 6-21(2), “Maximum Noise Levels;” of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows:

SEC. 6-20(a)(3)(d) HOURS OF OPERATION

No use of public announcement system if audible beyond the property line.

SEC. 6-20(b)(1)(c) DAYS OF OPERATION

On one additional weekend per calendar year.

SEC. 6-21(1) MAXIMUM NOISE LEVEL

The level of 85 dBA measured adjacent to any residential, educational, research, office or commercial use.

SEC. 6-21(2) MAXIMUM NOISE LEVEL

The level of 85 dBA measured adjacent to any light industrial or industrial use.

SECTION 2. ENACTMENT .

This Ordinance will be enacted by the Township Board of Trustees of the Charter Township following a second reading and upon publication in the manner prescribed by law.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk